Delhi High Court Stays Discharge Order of Cricketer-Turned-Coach Gautam Gambhir
The Delhi High Court has temporarily halted a previous court order dismissing charges against Gautam Gambhir in a case involving alleged cheating of home buyers. The court seeks a response from the Delhi government on Gambhir's appeal against the sessions court's decision to reinvestigate the allegations.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has intervened, pausing a sessions court directive that had nullified the discharge of former cricketer and Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir in a case implicating him in alleged cheating of home buyers.
Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued an interim order, seeking a response from the Delhi government regarding Gambhir's appeal against the session court's decision, which overturned a previous magisterial court's verdict clearing him of the charges.
The sessions court contended that the magisterial court's ruling lacked depth, necessitating a detailed investigation into Gambhir's involvement, directing the case back to the magisterial court for a fresh judgment.
(With inputs from agencies.)