Delhi High Court Stays Discharge Order of Cricketer-Turned-Coach Gautam Gambhir

The Delhi High Court has temporarily halted a previous court order dismissing charges against Gautam Gambhir in a case involving alleged cheating of home buyers. The court seeks a response from the Delhi government on Gambhir's appeal against the sessions court's decision to reinvestigate the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:12 IST
Gautam Gambhir
The Delhi High Court has intervened, pausing a sessions court directive that had nullified the discharge of former cricketer and Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir in a case implicating him in alleged cheating of home buyers.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued an interim order, seeking a response from the Delhi government regarding Gambhir's appeal against the session court's decision, which overturned a previous magisterial court's verdict clearing him of the charges.

The sessions court contended that the magisterial court's ruling lacked depth, necessitating a detailed investigation into Gambhir's involvement, directing the case back to the magisterial court for a fresh judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

