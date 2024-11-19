Manipur Turmoil: Rallies, Resolutions, and Internet Restrictions

Curfew restrictions in three Imphal Valley districts were eased on Tuesday, along with a conditional lifting of the suspension on broadband internet, as Chief Minister N Biren Singh accused the Congress of causing the current crisis in Manipur. NDA MLAs demanded a 'mass operation' against militants involved in recent killings.

In a show of protest, peaceful rallies unfolded across the state, with large gatherings in Churachandpur mourning the deaths of six women and children in clashes. The demonstrators demanded justice, while protests against the reimposition of AFSPA were staged in Imphal West district, highlighting rising civil unrest.

Meanwhile, the state government partially lifted the broadband suspension, citing public inconvenience, though mobile internet service remains halted. Reacting to a contentious post by Congress leader P Chidambaram, Singh held Congress responsible for previous disturbances, as political tensions simmer.

