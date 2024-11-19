Left Menu

Manipur Turmoil: Rallies, Resolutions, and Internet Restrictions

Curfew relaxations were noted in Manipur amid rising tensions. Peaceful rallies called for justice for victims and protested AFSPA's reimposition. Chief Minister Singh blamed Congress and demanded swift actions against Kuki militants. Broadband services resumed conditionally, while mobile internet remained suspended as protests and political finger-pointing continued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:05 IST
Manipur Turmoil: Rallies, Resolutions, and Internet Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Curfew restrictions in three Imphal Valley districts were eased on Tuesday, along with a conditional lifting of the suspension on broadband internet, as Chief Minister N Biren Singh accused the Congress of causing the current crisis in Manipur. NDA MLAs demanded a 'mass operation' against militants involved in recent killings.

In a show of protest, peaceful rallies unfolded across the state, with large gatherings in Churachandpur mourning the deaths of six women and children in clashes. The demonstrators demanded justice, while protests against the reimposition of AFSPA were staged in Imphal West district, highlighting rising civil unrest.

Meanwhile, the state government partially lifted the broadband suspension, citing public inconvenience, though mobile internet service remains halted. Reacting to a contentious post by Congress leader P Chidambaram, Singh held Congress responsible for previous disturbances, as political tensions simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024