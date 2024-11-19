Panchayat Sammelan Focuses on Grassroots Governance, Digital Empowerment, and Ease of Living

On November 19, 2024, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, inaugurated the second Panchayat Sammelan on the theme “Ease of Living: Enhancing Service Delivery at Grassroots” in Agra. The event brought together a distinguished panel of leaders, including Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of Panchayati Raj Shri Om Prakash Rajbhar, Ministry Secretary Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, and representatives from seven states. The Sammelan aimed to foster dialogue, share innovations, and chart a transformative path for rural governance.

A Gathering of Leadership and Vision

The Sammelan drew over 400 participants, including dignitaries such as Agra District Panchayat Chairperson Smt. Manju Bhadauria and Uttar Pradesh Women Commission Chairperson Smt. Babita Chauhan. It marked a strategic effort to align grassroots governance with the overarching goals of ease of living, enhanced service delivery, and digital transformation.

Seven States Participating: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand contributed to the dialogue, ensuring diverse perspectives and solutions.

Transformative Vision for Panchayats

Prof. Baghel emphasized the pivotal role of Panchayats as catalysts for rural transformation. “Our Panchayats are not just administrative units; they are engines of inclusive development,” he said, calling for an end to the practice of Pradhanpati—spouse interference in women’s leadership in Panchayats.

He urged Panchayats to utilize digital tools such as the e-Gram Swaraj portal and Meri Panchayat app for weather updates and better service delivery. Highlighting rural migration concerns, he linked improved facilities to reduced migration, advocating for smart villages equipped with multipurpose community halls to enhance living standards and generate revenue.

Uttar Pradesh's Commitment

Shri Om Prakash Rajbhar reiterated Uttar Pradesh’s dedication to creating transparent and efficient Panchayats. Announcing the “Shauchalay Sanwaren, Jeevan Niharen” campaign (November 19–December 10), he highlighted the state’s sanitation efforts as integral to improving rural life.

Digital Integration for Grassroots Empowerment

Shri Vivek Bharadwaj emphasized that digital transformation bridges gaps between governance and citizens. Commending Uttar Pradesh’s advancements, including the implementation of the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), he stated, “Our goal is to ensure that rural residents experience ease of living through accessible, efficient services.”

Recognizing Excellence and Fostering Inclusivity

Awards for Panchayat Assistants

Five outstanding Panchayat Assistants—Smt. Anamika Gautam (Jaunpur), Shri Dharmendra Kumar (Azamgarh), Smt. Ritu Chaudhary (Gorakhpur), Smt. Komal Mishra (Hardoi), and Shri Mehfooz Alam (Barabanki)—were felicitated for exemplary service delivery.

Multilingual Accessibility

The event embraced inclusivity with AI-powered Bhashini, live-streaming proceedings in 11 languages to ensure accessibility across linguistic barriers.

World Toilet Day and Sanitation Advocacy

Coinciding with World Toilet Day, the Sammelan resonated with the theme “Toilets – A Place for Peace”, emphasizing sanitation as a cornerstone of rural development. Discussions spotlighted the critical role of Panchayats in addressing sanitation challenges and implementing solutions inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Prof. Baghel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, noting that sanitation campaigns have elevated women’s dignity and health. He encouraged Panchayats to ensure government schemes like Ayushman Bharat reach the elderly.

Technology and Innovations in Rural Development

Technological presentations from the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Wadhwani Foundation, and UNICEF showcased innovations like the ServicePlus platform and digital public goods such as RapidPro, enabling Panchayats to deliver seamless services.

A Collaborative Commitment to Rural Transformation

The Sammelan provided a platform for knowledge exchange, highlighting best practices from various states to strengthen grassroots governance. The focus remained on transforming Panchayats into transparent, efficient hubs of service delivery.

As India charts its path to rural revitalization, the Agra Sammelan laid a strong foundation for a governance revolution rooted in digital empowerment, infrastructure development, and collaborative problem-solving.