Left Menu

Fraudulent Refunds: Man Arrested for Manipulating Tax Returns

Dilip B R was arrested for manipulating Income Tax Returns to secure fraudulent refunds. He exploited government portals for data, forged documents, and opened bank accounts to siphon money. Investigations estimate proceeds exceeding Rs 10 crore, laundered into assets and cryptocurrencies. He is linked to multiple fraud cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:20 IST
Fraudulent Refunds: Man Arrested for Manipulating Tax Returns
man
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate announced on Wednesday the arrest of a Bengaluru man under the anti-money laundering law. Dilip B R was apprehended on November 18 for allegedly manipulating Income Tax Returns to obtain fraudulent refunds.

The federal agency described how Dilip exploited vulnerabilities in government portals of Karnataka and Haryana, obtaining data on non-resident taxpayers. He fabricated documents to open bank accounts, then altered ITRs to inflate refund amounts, rerouting the money to his accounts.

With proceeds exceeding Rs 10 crore, the investigation suggests Dilip invested the laundered funds into assets like gold, jewellery, and cryptocurrencies. Notably, he's a habitual offender, implicated in several fraud and identity theft cases, often using multiple aliases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024