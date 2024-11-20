Fraudulent Refunds: Man Arrested for Manipulating Tax Returns

The Enforcement Directorate announced on Wednesday the arrest of a Bengaluru man under the anti-money laundering law. Dilip B R was apprehended on November 18 for allegedly manipulating Income Tax Returns to obtain fraudulent refunds.

The federal agency described how Dilip exploited vulnerabilities in government portals of Karnataka and Haryana, obtaining data on non-resident taxpayers. He fabricated documents to open bank accounts, then altered ITRs to inflate refund amounts, rerouting the money to his accounts.

With proceeds exceeding Rs 10 crore, the investigation suggests Dilip invested the laundered funds into assets like gold, jewellery, and cryptocurrencies. Notably, he's a habitual offender, implicated in several fraud and identity theft cases, often using multiple aliases.

