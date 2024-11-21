Royal Scandal: Allegations Rock Norwegian Crown Princess's Family

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, faces serious allegations of non-consensual sexual encounters with two women, prompting a judicial order for preventive detention. Hoiby, who lacks a royal title, has denied the charges amidst an ongoing police investigation.

Though prosecutors sought to detain him for a longer period, the court granted a maximum one-week custody order. These accusations, alongside allegations of violence and drug use, come after Hoiby admitted to causing injury to a former partner under substance influence.

This case has brought domestic violence into the spotlight in Norway, a nation known for gender equality. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere noted the monarchy continues to enjoy public support despite the revelations, underscoring the universal nature of such social issues.

