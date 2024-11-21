Left Menu

Royal Scandal: Allegations Rock Norwegian Crown Princess's Family

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess, is under investigation for accusations of non-consensual sexual encounters and violence. While denying guilt, he's held in preventive detention. The case highlights domestic violence issues in Norway and impacts royal family dynamics.

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, faces serious allegations of non-consensual sexual encounters with two women, prompting a judicial order for preventive detention. Hoiby, who lacks a royal title, has denied the charges amidst an ongoing police investigation.

Though prosecutors sought to detain him for a longer period, the court granted a maximum one-week custody order. These accusations, alongside allegations of violence and drug use, come after Hoiby admitted to causing injury to a former partner under substance influence.

This case has brought domestic violence into the spotlight in Norway, a nation known for gender equality. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere noted the monarchy continues to enjoy public support despite the revelations, underscoring the universal nature of such social issues.

