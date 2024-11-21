Left Menu

Digital Deception: Police Nab Scam Architect in Multi-Lakh Fraud

Delhi Police arrested Namburi Ajay Kumar in a digital scam targeting a 78-year-old man for Rs 32 lakh. Through digital detention, Kumar coerced the victim into transferring money. Investigation revealed accounts under 'Namburi Cloth and Proprietor' led to Kumar's capture and confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police have apprehended a suspect in connection with a large-scale digital fraud operation in which a senior citizen was duped out of Rs 32 lakh. The accused, Namburi Ajay Kumar, was detained in Barrackpore, West Bengal.

The victim, aged 78, lodged an online complaint stating he received a suspicious call regarding a courier parcel last October. The phone call resulted in a complex scam where he was manipulated into transferring the substantial sum, officials disclosed.

Following a formal complaint, police traced the financial trail linked to an account under the name of 'Namburi Cloth and Proprietor' in West Bengal. Subsequent investigations led to Kumar's arrest. During questioning, Kumar confessed to participating in selling bank accounts for commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

