New Child Protection Investigation Unit Established to Safeguard Children in State Care

The Minister for Children, Karen Chhour, has announced the establishment of a new Child Protection Investigation Unit, designed to bolster the safety and wellbeing of children in state care. This initiative comes as part of a comprehensive response to the findings of the Royal Commission into Abuse in State Care, which highlighted significant systemic failures.

Responding to Urgent Concerns

Minister Chhour emphasized the need for swift and decisive action in light of the Royal Commission's report. "The report shows the risks of not acting immediately when serious concerns about care arise. We must escalate concerns and respond with urgency and accuracy. This unit will help ensure children in care are not subjected to harm or the same failures survivors have courageously shared with the nation," Chhour said.

This announcement follows the apology made by Oranga Tamariki Acting Chief Executive Andrew Bridgman, who pledged to do better for survivors of abuse. The new unit represents a key step toward fulfilling that commitment.

A Focus on Accountability and Reform

The Child Protection Investigation Unit will operate independently of Oranga Tamariki, ensuring impartial investigations into allegations of harm in state care. This separation aims to maintain objectivity and focus investigations on the best interests of children.

The unit will be led by Janis Adair, a seasoned investigator and child protection expert. Adair's extensive background includes roles as a Police Detective in the United Kingdom, positions with the Independent Police Conduct Authority, and work on the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse in the UK. Currently, she serves as Chief Inspector at the Office of the Inspectorate, overseeing the independent monitoring of New Zealand’s prisons.

Under her leadership, the unit will:

Conduct thorough investigations into cases of harm in state care.

Identify systemic failures and recommend reforms to Oranga Tamariki’s systems and practices.

Amplify survivor voices by collaborating with the Crown Response Office to ensure survivor experiences inform improvements in care.

Promote accountability across all levels of the care system.

A Vision for the Future

Minister Chhour underscored the importance of learning from past failures to rebuild trust in the care system. "Our children deserve nothing less than a system that protects and values them. This unit is a pivotal step in addressing gaps in our care system. It will act with urgency to safeguard any child at risk of harm in state care," she stated.

Operational Framework and Launch Timeline

Janis Adair will oversee the development of the unit’s operational structure and terms of reference. The unit is expected to be operational by early 2025.

The establishment of the unit reflects the government’s determination to restore confidence in the state care system and prevent further harm to vulnerable children. By creating a transparent and independent mechanism for investigating failures, the initiative aims to drive lasting reform and uphold the rights and safety of children in state care.