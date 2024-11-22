SAPS Arrest Four Suspects Linked to Multiple House Robberies in Pretoria, Seize Firearm and Vehicle

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have apprehended four suspects believed to be responsible for a series of house robberies in the Rietgat and Jukulyn areas of Pretoria. The arrests were made following an intensive investigation and a track-and-trace operation conducted in the early hours of Wednesday, at approximately 02:00.

The operation was initiated after intelligence verification confirmed the suspects’ location, allowing the police to act swiftly. SAPS members carried out a takedown at the identified property, where they apprehended the suspects without any resistance. A thorough search of the premises resulted in the seizure of an unlicensed firearm, which has been confiscated for further investigation. Additionally, a white BMW—believed to have been used in the commission of the robberies—was also seized by the authorities.

The suspects are currently linked to at least nine known house robbery cases. Police are continuing their investigation to determine whether the suspects may be connected to additional criminal activities in the region.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the confiscated firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine whether it has been involved in other unsolved crimes.

Major-General Samuel Thine, District Commissioner of Tshwane, has praised the team for their quick and effective action in securing the arrests. “The swift action taken by the team reflects the SAPS’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community,” Thine said. The arrests are expected to have a significant impact on reducing the rate of house robberies in the area.