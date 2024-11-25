Supreme Court Urges Reopening of Schools Amid Pollution Restrictions
The Supreme Court has asked the Commission for Air Quality Management to consider reopening schools, citing the lack of mid-day meals and online learning resources for some students. Although the court maintained current GRAP-4 anti-pollution measures, it emphasized using labor cess for affected workers.
The Supreme Court on Monday urged the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital region and surrounding areas to consider reopening physical classes in schools and colleges. The court noted that many students are deprived of mid-day meals and infrastructure necessary for online education.
Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih highlighted concerns that students lacking air purifiers at home face similar air quality conditions as those in educational institutions. Despite these concerns, the court decided against relaxing GRAP-4 restrictions, underscoring the need for consistent improvement in air quality index levels.
The bench also observed that various societal sections, particularly laborers and daily wage earners, are adversely impacted by GRAP-4 measures. Consequently, the panel instructed state governments to provide subsistence support from the funds collected as labor cess in regions where construction activities have been suspended.
