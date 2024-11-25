Strengthening Security Along the India-Bangladesh Border: A Top Official's Visit

Ravi Gandhi, the Additional Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Eastern Command, conducted a thorough visit to the India-Bangladesh border areas in Nadia district. This visit involved strategic discussions aimed at strengthening security measures along the boundary.

During his visit, Gandhi engaged with jawans stationed at the border, addressing the emerging challenges faced in securing the international boundary. His itinerary included stops at Brahmanagar, Gede, and Kadipur outposts, where he concentrated on the necessary enhancements of border security protocols.

An important aspect of Gandhi's visit was to encourage the involvement and cooperation of local communities in bolstering border security. The BSF official emphasized continued vigilance and discussed the significance of effective fencing in maintaining a secured border.

