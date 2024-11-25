Left Menu

Nicaragua Defies Global Sanctions with Controversial Law

Nicaragua's parliament passed a law to nullify foreign sanctions against high-ranking officials within the country, including President Ortega's wife. While it can't prevent international sanctions, it seeks to block their domestic effects by forcing local institutions to ignore them.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nicaragua's parliament has approved a new law designed to neutralize foreign sanctions imposed on President Daniel Ortega's vice president, Rosario Murillo, and several key officials. While the sanctions can't be lifted on an international level, the law aims to mitigate their effects within the country by compelling local banks and institutions to disregard them.

The legislation was passed unanimously by all 91 deputies of the ruling Sandinista Front. Ortega had sent the bill to parliament just last week. It is set to become effective once it's published in the official gazette, which could occur within days.

Named the "law to protect Nicaraguans from foreign sanctions and aggressions," the new legislation declares such sanctions as "null and void" under international law when enforced domestically. The law prohibits the suspension of services to sanctioned persons or companies and allows for severe penalties, including imprisonment under treason charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

