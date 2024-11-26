Left Menu

High-Stakes Crackdown: China's Anti-Corruption Purge Claims Bank Leader

Former Bank of China chairman Liu Liange received a suspended death sentence for bribery and illegal loan issuance. Liu's sentence, tied to China's anti-corruption campaign, could result in life imprisonment if he refrains from additional crimes. His case highlights ongoing efforts to eradicate financial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:00 IST
High-Stakes Crackdown: China's Anti-Corruption Purge Claims Bank Leader
Liu Liange

A court in Shandong province, China, handed down a suspended death sentence to Liu Liange, the former chairman of the Bank of China, for his involvement in bribery and illegal loan issuance, according to state media.

Liu received the death sentence with a two-year reprieve, permitting enforcement only if further crimes are committed during this period. His fall from grace follows his expulsion from the Communist Party amid allegations of illegal activities and bribery.

The judgment is part of a broader crackdown on financial corruption in China, targeting influential figures such as Liu and former deputy central bank governor Fan Yifei, who also faced severe penalties. Liu was implicated in taking substantial bribes and approving significant illegal loans, resulting in massive financial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024