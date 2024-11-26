Youth as Key Drivers of India's Progress: Minister Mandaviya Announces Key Initiatives to Empower Future Leaders

In an inspiring event today at Kamala Nehru College, New Delhi, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, addressed students during the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' initiative. Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the crucial role that India's youth will play in achieving the nation's vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of India's independence.

During the event, Dr. Mandaviya stressed that for India to transition into a developed nation, the focus must first be on transforming its youth. He called for empowering young people to be more ambitious, confident, and visionary, aligning their goals with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. He highlighted that the youth’s energy, ideas, and enthusiasm are vital to driving India's progress across various sectors, ranging from technology and innovation to social and economic development.

MY Bharat Platform to Connect Youth with Opportunities

Dr. Mandaviya unveiled plans to further enhance the MY Bharat platform, aiming to transform it into a comprehensive, single-window platform for the youth. This platform will serve as a one-stop hub, providing access to resources, opportunities, mentorship, and tools to help youth grow professionally, connect with industry experts, and actively engage in nation-building initiatives.

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue - National Youth Festival 2025

Looking ahead, Dr. Mandaviya announced exciting plans for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue – National Youth Festival 2025. Unlike traditional events, this year’s festival will feature wide-scale participation with 3,000 selected youth having the unique opportunity to present their ideas directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The festival will also include sessions with both national and international youth icons, who will share their experiences and motivate participants to contribute to India’s future. This initiative aims to empower young people, provide them with an interactive platform, and inspire them to take on leadership roles in the country’s development.

Launch of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue Quiz Competition

Dr. Mandaviya also launched the first phase of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue Quiz competition on the MY Bharat platform, encouraging youth to register and participate. This quiz competition offers students the opportunity to showcase their knowledge, ideas, and innovative thinking on national development, with exciting prospects for the winners.

Inspiring Words on Effort and Tradition

Encouraging the youth to seize every opportunity, no matter how small, Dr. Mandaviya said, "No task is too small." He urged them to approach every task with dedication and confidence, emphasizing that even the smallest contributions are integral to national success. Additionally, Dr. Mandaviya spoke about the importance of leveraging India’s rich traditions in the journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. He noted that the world is increasingly recognizing the value of India's traditions and that now is the time for the youth to take pride in them and use them as a foundation for the country’s progress.

Inspiration from Arjuna Awardee Pinki Singh

The event also featured an inspiring session with Miss Pinki Singh, an Arjuna Awardee (2023) and professional lawn bowler, who shared her journey of representing India in the Commonwealth Games and other international events. Pinki’s story of perseverance, focus, and hard work served as a source of motivation for the students, urging them to remain determined in achieving their goals.

Tree Plantation and Constitution Day Observance

As part of the event’s environmental commitment, Dr. Mandaviya participated in a tree plantation drive under the initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', reinforcing the government’s pledge to sustainability and a greener future for India. In celebration of Constitution Day, the Union Minister, along with the students and faculty of Kamala Nehru College, collectively read the Preamble of the Constitution, honoring India’s democratic values and principles.

Interactive Yuva Samvad Session

The event concluded with an engaging Yuva Samvad (Youth Dialogue), where Dr. Mandaviya addressed various questions from the students. The session focused on how India’s traditional strengths can be leveraged to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat, and how students can actively contribute to this mission through education, innovation, and leadership.

Dr. Mandaviya’s speech and the event as a whole reinforced the government’s commitment to empowering youth, recognizing them as essential drivers of nation-building and the realization of India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.