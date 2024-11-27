Left Menu

Minister Calls for Stronger Laws Against Vulgar Content on Social Media

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasizes the need for stricter laws to regulate vulgar content on social media. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he urged the Parliamentary Standing Committee to address the issue and establish consensus on more effective regulations. Vaishnaw responded to concerns about current ineffective mechanisms.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called for more stringent legislation to tackle vulgar content proliferating on social media platforms.

During a session in the Lok Sabha, the Information and Broadcasting Minister urged the Parliamentary Standing Committee to take immediate action and reach a consensus on robust legal frameworks to combat this issue.

Vaishnaw mentioned the erosion of editorial checks that previously determined content suitability and stressed that while social media serves as a platform for freedom of press, it remains unchecked, allowing vulgar content to thrive. His response came amidst inquiries from BJP member Arun Govil about current legal inadequacies in regulating such content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

