Beijing Eyes Military Drills in Response to Taiwan's Diplomatic Moves

China is poised to launch military exercises near Taiwan, capitalizing on President Lai Ching-te's upcoming visit to the Pacific region and scheduled U.S. transit, suggest reports from Taiwanese and regional security experts.

Lai will soon embark on a trip to diplomatic allies in the Pacific, with planned stops in Hawaii and Guam, coinciding closely with the recent U.S. election. Beijing's Defense Ministry has yet to officially comment on the potential military maneuvers.

Experts indicate that past diplomatic missions have prompted Chinese military actions, with Beijing keen to assert its sphere of influence over Taiwan, which it views as part of its territory.

