Left Menu

Beijing Eyes Military Drills in Response to Taiwan's Diplomatic Moves

China is expected to initiate military drills near Taiwan, using Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's Pacific trip as a pretext. Lai's agenda involves transit through the U.S., which incurs China's disapproval. Past similar visits have triggered military actions. Beijing views Taiwan as its territory, opposing Lai's perceived separatist stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:20 IST
Beijing Eyes Military Drills in Response to Taiwan's Diplomatic Moves
paramilitary forces Image Credit:

China is poised to launch military exercises near Taiwan, capitalizing on President Lai Ching-te's upcoming visit to the Pacific region and scheduled U.S. transit, suggest reports from Taiwanese and regional security experts.

Lai will soon embark on a trip to diplomatic allies in the Pacific, with planned stops in Hawaii and Guam, coinciding closely with the recent U.S. election. Beijing's Defense Ministry has yet to officially comment on the potential military maneuvers.

Experts indicate that past diplomatic missions have prompted Chinese military actions, with Beijing keen to assert its sphere of influence over Taiwan, which it views as part of its territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024