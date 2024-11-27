Ashwini Vaishnaw Calls for Stricter Laws to Regulate Social Media and OTT Platforms

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressed Parliament today on the critical need to reform and strengthen laws governing social media and Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. Speaking during the ongoing Lok Sabha session, the Minister underscored the challenges posed by the unregulated digital landscape, particularly in safeguarding cultural values and ensuring accountability.

In his speech, Shri Vaishnaw noted the diminishing role of traditional editorial checks in the digital era.“We are living in the age of social media and OTT platforms,” the Minister said. “While these platforms have expanded the scope of free expression, they often lack the accountability measures that traditional democratic institutions and the press relied upon.”He highlighted that this absence of oversight has led to the proliferation of vulgar and harmful content, emphasizing the need to balance freedom of expression with societal responsibility.

The Cultural Context of India

The Minister drew attention to India's unique cultural sensitivities, which differ significantly from those of the regions where many social media and OTT platforms originate.“India’s diverse and rich cultural values must be respected in the content consumed and created here,” he remarked. Shri Vaishnaw called for tailored regulations that align with India’s societal norms and values, ensuring that the digital space fosters inclusivity and respect.

Stricter Laws and Societal Consensus

The Minister urged the Parliamentary Standing Committee to prioritize discussions on the regulation of these platforms.“There should be a societal consensus on this matter,” he said. “Stricter laws are needed to address the misuse of digital platforms, balancing free expression with responsible communication.”

He also highlighted examples of harmful trends, including misinformation, cyberbullying, and unchecked vulgar content, which pose risks to India’s social harmony and youth.

Proposed Measures and Recommendations

Shri Vaishnaw outlined several areas of reform, including:

Content Moderation: Introducing mandatory guidelines for OTT platforms and social media to pre-screen objectionable content.

Accountability Mechanisms: Enforcing stricter penalties for platforms failing to comply with Indian laws.

Cultural Safeguards: Mandating that platforms employ Indian-specific editorial oversight teams to respect local cultural norms.

Educational Initiatives: Promoting digital literacy to educate users about responsible online behavior.

A Global Perspective with Local Solutions

The Minister emphasized the need to collaborate internationally while tailoring regulations to India’s context. He cited examples of countries that have implemented comprehensive laws governing digital platforms and encouraged India to adopt a hybrid model.

Next Steps

Shri Vaishnaw concluded by urging lawmakers and stakeholders to come together to create a robust legal framework that supports innovation while ensuring the safety and dignity of all citizens in the digital realm.

This call to action comes as India continues to see exponential growth in its digital ecosystem, making the regulation of social media and OTT platforms a critical priority for the government.