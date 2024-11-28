State Highway 1B Telephone Road in Waikato Set to Reopen by Mid-2025

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has announced that State Highway 1B (SH1B) Telephone Road in Waikato will reopen in 2025 after KiwiRail and the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) reached an agreement on critical upgrades to improve safety at the road-rail crossing.

Minister Brown highlighted the project’s importance for economic growth, productivity, and public safety. "I’m pleased a pragmatic and cost-effective solution has been identified to allow SH1B Telephone Road to reopen to vehicles and freight. This is a critical step for the region," he said.

SH1B Telephone Road was closed in April 2022 due to repeated incidents where low-slung vehicles damaged the railway tracks at the level crossing. The closure disrupted local travel and freight routes, prompting calls for a durable solution.

Planned Improvements

The proposed upgrades include:

Raising the road surface: The crossing will be raised by up to 410mm over 90 metres on both sides of the tracks.

Building escape lanes: Escape lanes will be constructed on Holland Road north of Telephone Road to allow larger vehicles a safe waiting area, preventing them from stacking across the rail lines. An additional escape lane will enable vehicles traveling east on Holland Road to wait safely if access to Telephone Road is blocked by a train.

Enhancing road safety measures: New signage and improved road markings will provide clearer guidance for drivers approaching the crossing.

These changes aim to ensure the rail and road network can operate safely and efficiently, minimizing future disruptions.

Timeline and Progress

NZTA plans to select a contractor by the end of January 2025, with construction expected to be completed by mid-2025.

"I want to thank the local community for their patience during this closure. This project reflects our commitment to ensuring people and goods move quickly and safely through our transport networks," said Minister Brown.

Economic and Regional Benefits

The reopening of SH1B Telephone Road will restore a key link in the Waikato region, easing travel times for commuters and supporting freight operations. The enhancements align with broader Government goals of improving infrastructure to boost economic productivity and safety across New Zealand.

Looking Ahead

The Government will continue to monitor transport infrastructure needs and work collaboratively with KiwiRail and NZTA on future projects to enhance road and rail integration.

Once completed, the upgraded crossing will ensure a safer and more efficient route for all users, addressing long-standing concerns in the region.