Neglect, Corruption, and Sabotage Key Barriers to Reliable Water Supply: Seitlholo

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Sello Seitlholo, has urged the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality to implement a robust and actionable improvement plan to tackle persistent water shortages and infrastructure challenges in the Tswaing Local Municipality, North West.

The Deputy Minister conducted an oversight visit in response to residents’ grievances regarding erratic water supply and infrastructural neglect. Accompanied by local officials and technical teams, Seitlholo inspected critical water points, including boreholes in Blesbokpan, Kopela, Ottosdal, and the Sannieshof Water Tower.

Key Findings During the Oversight Visit

Non-Operational Boreholes

Most boreholes in the Tswaing area are dysfunctional, with operational ones plagued by leaks or threats of vandalism.

Lack of Water Management Data

Municipal teams lack crucial data on water balance, with no understanding of the boreholes’ capacity to meet supply versus demand.

Sabotaged Infrastructure

Borehole meters and boosters were found non-functional, and vandalism was rampant, with electrical equipment stripped from stations.

Abandoned Projects

Contractors have abandoned several infrastructure projects, despite significant financial investments, leaving communities without adequate water access.

Corruption and Neglect: A Call for Accountability

Deputy Minister Seitlholo did not shy away from criticizing the systemic issues contributing to the crisis. He highlighted the complicity of some municipal officials and politicians in colluding with unscrupulous contractors, or “tenderpreneurs,” who allegedly sabotage infrastructure for personal gain.

“Millions of rands have been wasted on contractors who have abandoned sites while communities remain without water. It is clear that certain individuals are deliberately undermining water and sanitation efforts for personal enrichment,” Seitlholo remarked.

He further noted the strategic and deliberate nature of the vandalism, suggesting the involvement of individuals with insider knowledge and access to resources.

Lack of Coordination Exacerbates Challenges

Seitlholo criticized the lack of communication and cooperation between the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality, the designated Water Service Authority (WSA), and the Tswaing Local Municipality. The absence of collegiality has led to fragmented efforts and stalled progress on addressing the water crisis.

Proposed Solutions

The Deputy Minister called for:

Immediate audits of borehole capacity and operational status.

Enhanced security measures to prevent vandalism and theft of water infrastructure.

Transparency and accountability in municipal spending, particularly for water-related tenders.

Strengthened collaboration between district and local municipalities to streamline water management efforts.

Impact on Communities

The ongoing water crisis has severely affected residents across Tswaing, disrupting daily life and exacerbating socioeconomic challenges. Communities have expressed frustration over the lack of progress despite numerous promises and investments in water infrastructure.

Looking Ahead

Seitlholo’s intervention has placed a renewed spotlight on the urgent need for sustainable and transparent water management practices in the region. With the Deputy Minister pushing for accountability and strategic planning, residents hope for tangible improvements in the weeks and months ahead.

This visit underscores the broader need for systemic reforms in water and sanitation governance across South Africa, ensuring equitable access to this vital resource for all citizens.