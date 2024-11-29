Left Menu

India Secures Seat on UN Peacebuilding Commission for 2025-2026

India has been re-elected to the UN Peacebuilding Commission for 2025-2026, continuing its commitment to global peace and stability. As a significant contributor to UN Peacekeeping, India underscores the importance of international collaboration in conflict-affected regions through this role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a noteworthy achievement, India has been re-elected to the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission for the term 2025-2026, solidifying its ongoing commitment to fostering global peace and stability.

The announcement came as India's current term was set to expire at the end of December. As a founding member and a key player in international peacekeeping efforts, India has been a pivotal contributor to the United Nations Peacekeeping initiatives.

With over 6,000 personnel deployed across various troubled regions, including Abyei, the Central African Republic, and South Sudan, India remains one of the largest contributors of uniformed personnel to these missions. The nation's continued involvement underscores its dedication to peace efforts in challenging zones worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

