India Secures Seat on UN Peacebuilding Commission for 2025-2026

In a noteworthy achievement, India has been re-elected to the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission for the term 2025-2026, solidifying its ongoing commitment to fostering global peace and stability.

The announcement came as India's current term was set to expire at the end of December. As a founding member and a key player in international peacekeeping efforts, India has been a pivotal contributor to the United Nations Peacekeeping initiatives.

With over 6,000 personnel deployed across various troubled regions, including Abyei, the Central African Republic, and South Sudan, India remains one of the largest contributors of uniformed personnel to these missions. The nation's continued involvement underscores its dedication to peace efforts in challenging zones worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)