Left Menu

Relief for Panneerselvam: Supreme Court Stays Disproportionate Assets Case

The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the Madras High Court's order to restore a disproportionate assets case against former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam. This judicial move comes as Panneerselvam challenges the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court, securing temporary relief for him and his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:32 IST
Relief for Panneerselvam: Supreme Court Stays Disproportionate Assets Case
case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted relief to former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam by staying the Madras High Court's reinstatement of a disproportionate assets case against him. A bench led by Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu police regarding Panneerselvam's plea.

The case centers around the High Court's decision to overturn a trial court's order from 2012, which had previously allowed the withdrawal of charges against Panneerselvam and others. The allegations involve assets acquired during his terms as chief minister and revenue minister.

The case will proceed in the Madurai special court, prioritizing swift proceedings. A future compliance report is to be filed to track the case's progress, aligning with the Supreme Court's directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024