Relief for Panneerselvam: Supreme Court Stays Disproportionate Assets Case

The Supreme Court has granted relief to former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam by staying the Madras High Court's reinstatement of a disproportionate assets case against him. A bench led by Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu police regarding Panneerselvam's plea.

The case centers around the High Court's decision to overturn a trial court's order from 2012, which had previously allowed the withdrawal of charges against Panneerselvam and others. The allegations involve assets acquired during his terms as chief minister and revenue minister.

The case will proceed in the Madurai special court, prioritizing swift proceedings. A future compliance report is to be filed to track the case's progress, aligning with the Supreme Court's directives.

