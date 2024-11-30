Rebels Launch Bold Offensive in Aleppo: A Renewed Syrian Conflict

In a significant escalation of the Syrian conflict, rebels led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have launched a major offensive in Aleppo, capturing large parts of the city including its airport. The Syrian army confirmed dozens of its soldiers were killed in this boldest attack in years, necessitating the redeployment of troops to fortify defenses.

The assault has sparked renewed focus on the complex geopolitics of the region, with Assad's government, supported by Russia and Iran, facing off against rebels backed by various factions, including Turkey. The offensive comes amidst heightened tensions in the wider Middle East, further complicating the already tangled Syrian war scenario.

Images and reports from Aleppo showcased the rebel fighters' advances, including the capture of Saadallah al-Jabiri Square and parts of Idlib province. Amid ongoing airstrikes by Syrian and Russian forces, the conflict's resurgence raises concerns over civilian safety and regional stability.

