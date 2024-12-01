UN Expert Urges Poland to Act Swiftly Against LGBT Discrimination and Violence

The United Nations Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, Graeme Reid, has called on Poland's government to take decisive action to combat widespread discrimination and violence faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and other gender-diverse (LGBT) individuals. Reid emphasized the urgent need for legislative reforms to ensure equality and uphold human rights standards in the country.

At the conclusion of a 10-day visit to Poland (18–29 November 2024), Reid noted that the lack of adequate protections continues to negatively affect the lives of LGBT individuals. “It is imperative that the Parliament take action on necessary legal reforms on equality in Poland, to address human rights violations,” Reid stated.

Challenges Highlighted During the Visit

Reid met with over 130 civil society representatives, government officials, and members of the LGBT community during his visit, which included stops in Warsaw, Krakow, Lublin, Wroclaw, and Poznan. He shared some of the harrowing accounts of systemic discrimination faced by LGBT individuals:

Legal Obstacles: A gay man was denied access to his dying partner due to the lack of legal recognition for same-sex partnerships.

Gender Recognition Issues: Transgender individuals are required to sue their parents to obtain legal gender recognition, a process that is both invasive and deeply traumatic.

Youth Vulnerability: LGBT youth face severe challenges, including being expelled from their homes, bullied at school, and struggling to access psychological support in a timely manner.

“These stories are a stark reminder of the pressing need for legal reforms,” Reid said. “Even small steps could go a long way in addressing these inequalities.”

Government Acknowledgment and Apology

Reid welcomed the apology issued by the Polish Government in December 2023 for previous state-sponsored discriminatory rhetoric against LGBT people. However, he expressed disappointment over the slow pace of progress on legislative reforms.

Government representatives acknowledged that Poland’s current laws and policies fall short of international standards, a determination echoed by international human rights courts. Officials indicated ongoing efforts to better protect LGBT people, including plans to:

Establish legal recognition for same-sex civil unions.

Improve protections against hate crimes targeting LGBT individuals.

Create a clear legal pathway for gender recognition.

Mental Health Crisis Among LGBT Youth

Reid highlighted the alarming mental health consequences of years of state-sponsored hostility towards LGBT individuals. He reported receiving numerous accounts of self-harm and suicide among LGBT youth, driven by family rejection, school bullying, and a lack of access to supportive health and educational services.

“These consequences are not just deeply tragic but preventable if action is taken promptly,” he said.

A Call for Action

Reid urged the Polish Parliament to swiftly adopt legislative measures to align the country’s laws and policies with international human rights standards. “Swift and decisive legislative reforms are necessary to address discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” he said.

He also encouraged civil society and local leaders to continue advocating for change, noting that grassroots efforts have been critical in supporting LGBT individuals amidst systemic challenges.

Next Steps

Reid will present a detailed report on his findings and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2025. The report is expected to outline practical steps for Poland to better protect the rights and dignity of LGBT individuals, as well as highlight areas where international cooperation and support could accelerate progress.

“This is a moment for Poland to turn the page and become a leader in human rights protections for LGBT individuals,” Reid concluded.