UN Expert Urges Laos to Protect Cultural Rights Amid Economic Development

The inclusive development and prosperity of Laos can only be achieved if all individuals have the freedom to preserve their cultural practices and actively contribute to the country’s future, according to Alexandra Xanthaki, UN Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights. Concluding her 10-day official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) on 30 November 2024, Xanthaki called on the government to uphold cultural diversity and human rights amid its economic development initiatives.

While praising Lao PDR’s engagement with international human rights mechanisms, Xanthaki voiced concerns over policies that marginalize ethnic minorities and indigenous peoples. These policies, she noted, often emphasize assimilation into the dominant Lao ethnic group and the promotion of state-approved “good culture” for national unity and tourism purposes.

“Cultural rights are enshrined in Lao legislation, yet their implementation is undermined by prejudice against non-dominant cultural practices, often labelled as ‘backward,’ and by policies that fail to accommodate cultural diversity in education and governance,” Xanthaki said.

She also highlighted issues of:

Village Relocations: Widespread resettlement in the name of development threatens traditional lifestyles. Xanthaki stressed that such relocations should only occur with the free, prior, and informed consent of affected communities and include fair compensation.

Lack of Recognition for Ethnic Minorities: The refusal to acknowledge ethnic minorities and indigenous peoples as distinct groups denies them protections under international human rights standards.

Limited Civic Space: Shrinking public participation and fear of retaliation prevent meaningful consultation with communities affected by development projects.

Call for Inclusive and Equitable Development

While acknowledging the government’s successes in poverty reduction and economic growth, Xanthaki argued that these achievements must be coupled with a broader understanding of development that includes human rights, cultural preservation, and social justice.

“Development is not solely about economic progress,” Xanthaki said. “It must also ensure that diverse cultural practices and perspectives are valued and allowed to flourish.”

She criticized the lack of human rights assessments in development projects, inadequate compensation for land loss, and the narrow socio-economic lens through which development is often viewed.

“Development partners and international organizations have a duty to uphold human rights in their engagement with Laos,” Xanthaki added. “They must address these shortcomings and avoid complacency in the face of diminishing civic space.”

Promising Developments and Local Initiatives

Xanthaki noted some encouraging steps toward greater community involvement, including consultation efforts for the proposed World Heritage designation of Hin Nam No Park. However, she cautioned that these isolated examples cannot substitute for systemic changes.

“The government’s insistence that all people understand and agree to development projects is not realistic,” she said, calling for greater transparency and accountability in decision-making processes.

Key Recommendations

The UN expert called on Lao PDR to:

Recognize and protect the rights of ethnic minorities and indigenous peoples.

Ensure that relocations occur only with consent and proper compensation.

Expand civic space to enable meaningful dialogue and public participation.

Embrace a more comprehensive approach to development that includes cultural and human rights considerations.

Next Steps

During her visit, Xanthaki met with government officials, civil society representatives, United Nations agencies, and villagers in Vientiane, Luang Prabang, and Khammouane Province. She plans to present a detailed report on her findings to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2026.

“This is a pivotal moment for Lao PDR to harmonize its economic ambitions with its cultural heritage and human rights obligations,” Xanthaki concluded.