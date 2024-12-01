Left Menu

Raj Kundra Under Scrutiny: The Money Laundering Web in Pornography Case

Businessman Raj Kundra, linked to a money laundering case involving the distribution of pornographic films, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning. His properties, alongside others in Uttar Pradesh, were raided. Kundra claims innocence and is said to be cooperating with the investigation, while questioning the evidence against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:36 IST
Businessman Raj Kundra is once again in the spotlight as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned him for questioning in a money laundering investigation tied to the illicit distribution of pornographic films. This follows raids on his properties in Mumbai and other locations in Uttar Pradesh.

The case, linked to police FIRs from May 2022, saw several arrests, including that of Kundra, who has since been released on bail. Kundra asserts his innocence, claiming no involvement in creating or distributing said content and emphasizing his cooperation in the investigation.

The ongoing probe involves other individuals allegedly connected to the scandal. Kundra refutes the charges, challenging the evidence against him, and insists he is being unfairly targeted, while the investigation continues to unravel more intricate details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

