Govt Quarterly Update Reveals Progress on Key Targets, Focuses on Welfare Reform

The second quarterly update on the New Zealand Government's nine key targets reveals positive progress in several areas, while underscoring the urgency of addressing welfare dependency, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced today.

Prime Minister Luxon commended reductions in violent crime and youth offending as evidence of the Government’s strong focus on law and order.

“Our ambitious targets are about putting Kiwis first and delivering tangible results in healthcare, education, and public safety,” Mr. Luxon said. “While there is still a long way to go, it’s encouraging to see fewer victims of violent crime and a decline in youth offending. Our comprehensive law and order agenda remains laser-focused on keeping Kiwis safe.”

In housing, the Government reported a significant milestone: a more than 60% reduction in families living in emergency housing since coming into office. This progress reflects intensified efforts to address homelessness and improve outcomes for vulnerable populations.

“Reducing emergency housing reliance has been one of our priorities, and this achievement shows we are making real progress in improving the lives of those in need,” Luxon said.

Healthcare Improvements and Challenges

The report showed modest improvements in emergency department and elective surgery wait times compared to the last quarter, signaling incremental progress in addressing long-standing healthcare bottlenecks.

Despite these gains, the report highlighted challenges in healthcare system capacity, with continued pressure on workforce shortages and growing demand for services.

Rising Jobseeker Numbers Prompt Welfare Reforms

The number of people receiving Jobseeker Support increased by over 8,000 during the September quarter, a trend that Prime Minister Luxon described as concerning but addressable through targeted welfare reforms.

“We know tough economic times mean Kiwis may rely on welfare as a safety net, and that’s what it’s there for. But it must also be a springboard, helping people transition into meaningful work and build brighter futures,” Luxon said.

Through Budget 2024, the Government is rolling out a comprehensive package of measures to tackle welfare dependency, including:

Enhanced Support: Expanded programs to address barriers to employment such as education gaps, health challenges, and childcare issues.

Stronger Obligations: Reinforcing work-test requirements to ensure those able to work are actively seeking or preparing for employment.

Targeted Assistance: Investment in retraining initiatives and industry partnerships to connect job seekers with high-demand sectors.

Luxon emphasized that these reforms align with the Government’s broader economic strategy to strengthen communities and improve household incomes through employment.

Looking Ahead

The Prime Minister acknowledged the scale of the challenges ahead but expressed confidence in the Government’s approach.

“Our targets are ambitious because Kiwis deserve a Government that strives for better outcomes. Whether it’s safer streets, shorter hospital waits, or more opportunities to work, we are committed to delivering results that make a difference,” Luxon concluded.

The Government will continue tracking progress on these targets, with the next update scheduled for early 2024.