Left Menu

Todd McClay Welcomes Singapore Delegation on Food Security Mission

This initiative aims to strengthen trade and investment ties while showcasing New Zealand's world-class agri-food sector as a vital contributor to Singapore’s food security goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:58 IST
Todd McClay Welcomes Singapore Delegation on Food Security Mission
During their visit, delegates will engage with key New Zealand food businesses and organisations renowned for their commitment to sustainability, innovation, and food safety. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister for Trade and Agriculture Todd McClay today welcomed a high-level delegation from Singapore to New Zealand for a food security mission. This initiative aims to strengthen trade and investment ties while showcasing New Zealand's world-class agri-food sector as a vital contributor to Singapore’s food security goals.

The delegation, comprising government officials, industry leaders, and food sector experts, will explore how New Zealand’s high-quality, safe, and sustainable food products, supported by cutting-edge food science expertise, can meet Singapore’s growing needs.

“This mission underscores the strategic importance of our partnership with Singapore, a nation with whom we share a robust and complementary trade relationship valued at NZ$9.92 billion,” said Minister McClay. “By highlighting New Zealand’s innovative agri-food ecosystem, we are reinforcing our reputation as a trusted global supplier of premium food and fibre products.”

During their visit, delegates will engage with key New Zealand food businesses and organisations renowned for their commitment to sustainability, innovation, and food safety. Site visits will include leading agricultural hubs, research facilities, and export-focused enterprises.

The minister also noted the broader significance of the visit: “This delegation represents an important milestone in our bilateral relations. It aligns with New Zealand’s ambition to double the value of exports over the next decade and contributes to our plans to deepen ties with Singapore during the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.”

Singapore, which imports over 90% of its food, is prioritising resilient supply chains and sustainable sourcing. New Zealand, known for its advanced agricultural practices and environmental stewardship, is well-positioned to support these goals.

The delegation, which arrived in Auckland on 1 December, will spend five days in New Zealand. Their itinerary includes meetings with government agencies, industry representatives, and tours of innovative food production facilities across the country. They will conclude their visit on 6 December.

This mission marks a significant step toward further collaboration in food security, trade, and investment between the two nations, reinforcing New Zealand’s role as a global leader in sustainable and high-quality food production.

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024