Todd McClay Welcomes Singapore Delegation on Food Security Mission

Minister for Trade and Agriculture Todd McClay today welcomed a high-level delegation from Singapore to New Zealand for a food security mission. This initiative aims to strengthen trade and investment ties while showcasing New Zealand's world-class agri-food sector as a vital contributor to Singapore’s food security goals.

The delegation, comprising government officials, industry leaders, and food sector experts, will explore how New Zealand’s high-quality, safe, and sustainable food products, supported by cutting-edge food science expertise, can meet Singapore’s growing needs.

“This mission underscores the strategic importance of our partnership with Singapore, a nation with whom we share a robust and complementary trade relationship valued at NZ$9.92 billion,” said Minister McClay. “By highlighting New Zealand’s innovative agri-food ecosystem, we are reinforcing our reputation as a trusted global supplier of premium food and fibre products.”

During their visit, delegates will engage with key New Zealand food businesses and organisations renowned for their commitment to sustainability, innovation, and food safety. Site visits will include leading agricultural hubs, research facilities, and export-focused enterprises.

The minister also noted the broader significance of the visit: “This delegation represents an important milestone in our bilateral relations. It aligns with New Zealand’s ambition to double the value of exports over the next decade and contributes to our plans to deepen ties with Singapore during the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.”

Singapore, which imports over 90% of its food, is prioritising resilient supply chains and sustainable sourcing. New Zealand, known for its advanced agricultural practices and environmental stewardship, is well-positioned to support these goals.

The delegation, which arrived in Auckland on 1 December, will spend five days in New Zealand. Their itinerary includes meetings with government agencies, industry representatives, and tours of innovative food production facilities across the country. They will conclude their visit on 6 December.

This mission marks a significant step toward further collaboration in food security, trade, and investment between the two nations, reinforcing New Zealand’s role as a global leader in sustainable and high-quality food production.