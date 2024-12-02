West Bengal Opposition Leader Threatens Trade Embargo on Bangladesh

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, has issued a stern warning to Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, threatening an 'indefinite export embargo' through the state's land borders should attacks on minority Hindus continue.

Addressing a protest organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti at the Petrapole international land border, Adhikari underlined that trade restrictions would intensify, cutting off essential commodities to Bangladesh. This protest saw a 24-hour suspension of trade at the border in response to alleged persecutions of Indians and Hindus across the border, fueled by a call from Bangiya Hindu Samiti.

Adhikari highlighted India's economic stature under PM Modi and demanded the release of former ISKCON monk Chinmay Krishna Das. Further protests are planned across various Bengal borders, uniting Hindus across political lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)