Left Menu

West Bengal Opposition Leader Threatens Trade Embargo on Bangladesh

Suvendu Adhikari threatened Bangladesh's interim government with an indefinite export embargo if attacks on minority Hindus do not cease. During a protest at the India-Bangladesh border, Adhikari, accompanied by local BJP leaders, emphasized India's economic power and demanded the release of a detained Hindu monk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Petrapole | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:51 IST
West Bengal Opposition Leader Threatens Trade Embargo on Bangladesh
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, has issued a stern warning to Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, threatening an 'indefinite export embargo' through the state's land borders should attacks on minority Hindus continue.

Addressing a protest organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti at the Petrapole international land border, Adhikari underlined that trade restrictions would intensify, cutting off essential commodities to Bangladesh. This protest saw a 24-hour suspension of trade at the border in response to alleged persecutions of Indians and Hindus across the border, fueled by a call from Bangiya Hindu Samiti.

Adhikari highlighted India's economic stature under PM Modi and demanded the release of former ISKCON monk Chinmay Krishna Das. Further protests are planned across various Bengal borders, uniting Hindus across political lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024