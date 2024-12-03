Opposition Leader Raises Concerns Over Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh
Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, has raised concerns over alleged human rights violations in Bangladesh, particularly involving the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Adhikari urged global human rights organizations to intervene, as lawyers faced violence from fundamentalists while attempting to represent Das.
Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has expressed deep concerns regarding the state of human rights in Bangladesh. His remarks came after reports that Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das's lawyers were attacked, impeding their court appearance.
Adhikari called for immediate global intervention, emphasizing the dire situation faced by minority communities in the neighboring country. He highlighted that numerous lawyers were allegedly falsely implicated and arrested, mentioning a specific incident where principal lawyer Ramen Roy was severely beaten by alleged fundamentalists.
The delay in the monk's bail hearing has sparked protests among his supporters. The BJP leader appealed to international and religious communities, including ISKCON, to raise their voices against these alleged atrocities, underscoring the need for a unified stand by Hindus worldwide.
