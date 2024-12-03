President Presents National Awards for Empowering PwDs to Exemplary Individuals and Institutions

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024, the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu presented the National Awards for Empowering Persons with Disabilities to 33 exemplary individuals and institutions during a grand ceremony held in New Delhi. The event, aimed at recognizing achievements and promoting inclusion, was graced by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, and Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Shri Rajesh Aggarwal.

In her address, President Murmu praised the indomitable spirit of persons with disabilities, calling them a source of inspiration for society.

“These awards not only honor the achievements of the recipients but also motivate society to work toward creating a more inclusive and equitable world,” she remarked.

Highlighting the tremendous success of Indian athletes at the Paris Paralympics 2024, where India clinched 29 medals, the President credited increased awareness, support, and opportunities as pivotal to this achievement. She emphasized the need for further investments in entrepreneurship, skill development, and leadership training for persons with disabilities.

President Murmu also commended initiatives such as the Accessible India Campaign, which aims to improve accessibility across public and private spaces. She mentioned the development of the Rashtrapati Bhavan website as the country’s first fully inclusive digital platform, adhering to GIGW3 standards for accessibility.

Government's Commitment to Inclusion

Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar reiterated the government’s dedication to empowering persons with disabilities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He highlighted several initiatives, including:

The promotion of Indian Sign Language to enhance communication inclusivity.

The distribution of assistive devices, enabling greater mobility and independence.

Continued efforts to integrate persons with disabilities into the economic, social, and educational mainstream.

Dr. Kumar applauded the remarkable achievements of the awardees, emphasizing their vital contribution to realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed, self-reliant India by 2047.

Showcasing Diverse Talent and Dedication

Secretary of DEPwD, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, detailed ongoing initiatives such as the establishment of Prime Minister Divyaasha Kendras, which aim to provide comprehensive support for persons with disabilities across India. He praised the diversity of this year’s awardees, including young achievers like 13-year-old Prathamesh and Janhavi and senior citizens like 75-year-old Saroj Arya, whose contributions span fields like education, sports, technology, and arts.

Aggarwal also called attention to the significant role of technology in advancing inclusion, highlighting collaborative efforts with industry partners and NGOs to create innovative solutions.

A Celebration of Courage and Commitment

The ceremony was attended by students with disabilities, families of awardees, senior diplomats, industry leaders, and other dignitaries. It served as a powerful testament to the resolve and resilience of persons with disabilities and those working tirelessly for their empowerment.

As part of the celebrations, cultural performances by artists with disabilities showcased their talent and added vibrancy to the event. A commemorative exhibition highlighted the government’s efforts and milestones in advancing inclusivity and accessibility.

“Together, we can create a society where every individual has equal opportunities to thrive,” President Murmu concluded, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in building an inclusive India.

The awards ceremony not only honoured courage and determination but also served as a call to action for continued progress toward a more equitable and inclusive society.