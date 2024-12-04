New Rules to Maintain 10-Day Jet Fuel Reserves near Auckland Airport

The New Zealand government has announced new regulations requiring fuel companies to maintain a minimum of 10 days’ worth of jet fuel reserves near Auckland Airport to enhance resilience against supply disruptions. This move comes in response to years of inadequate fuel storage levels, posing risks to the country's aviation operations and economic connectivity.

Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones highlighted the urgency of the measure. “For more than seven years, fuel companies have held jet fuel supplies at lower than recommended levels, risking New Zealand’s regional and international connections in times of tight supply,” he said.

The risks of insufficient fuel storage were underscored in 2017 when a digger ruptured the Ruakākā-to-Auckland fuel pipeline, disrupting more than 270 flights. The ensuing delays forced airlines to refuel at alternate locations, straining the nation’s aviation system and its reputation as a reliable trading hub.

The Government Inquiry into the Auckland Fuel Supply Disruption of 2019 recommended swift action, advising fuel companies to maintain a 10-day jet fuel reserve at 80 percent of peak operations. Despite this, Mr. Jones criticized the industry’s lack of progress, emphasizing New Zealand's vulnerability due to its geographical remoteness.

Regulation Timeline and Industry Requirements

Under the new regulations, fuel companies will be mandated to store the required reserve of jet fuel by November 2026. This timeline allows for necessary engineering adjustments and ensures readiness ahead of the 2026/27 summer travel season.

To comply, companies may repurpose an existing tank at the Wiri Terminal, a proposal supported during consultations with industry stakeholders. The regulations will also impose regular reporting requirements to ensure accountability and sustained fuel security.

“Fuel security is a top priority for this Government,” Mr. Jones said. “This action demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding New Zealand’s economic and operational connectivity, ensuring our skies remain open and our nation stays linked to the world.”

Strengthening National Resilience

This proactive measure is part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance infrastructure resilience across critical sectors. Experts believe the mandated fuel reserve will provide a buffer against supply chain disruptions caused by natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, or logistical challenges.

The aviation sector has welcomed the move, with airlines highlighting the importance of fuel availability in supporting both passenger and freight services. However, industry representatives have also urged the government to ensure collaboration in implementation to avoid excessive costs or delays.

With the November 2026 deadline approaching, the government and industry must work closely to ensure compliance and secure New Zealand’s aviation future. The new rules, once enacted, will solidify the country's position as a reliable hub for international and regional connections, enhancing its reputation in global trade and tourism.