Tragic Fire Amidst Property Dispute Claims Lives of Mother and Daughter

An unfortunate incident occurred in Setha village, Kaptanganj, where a mother and daughter perished in a house fire on Wednesday. The police suggest the incident may be linked to an ongoing property dispute within the family.

The deceased have been identified as Godawari and her unmarried daughter Saumya, who inherited the property from Godawari's late husband, Awadhesh. Heated conflicts over the inheritance with sons from Awadhesh's first marriage are suspected to have fueled the tragedy.

Superintendent of Police Gopal Krishna Chaudhary, accompanied by Additional SP OP Singh, confirmed that a complaint was lodged by Godawari's elder daughter, Sarita. The complaint names five individuals as suspects. Police teams have been dispatched to apprehend them while further investigation continues. The deceased bodies have been sent for post-mortem analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)