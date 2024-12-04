DSD Brings Vital Services to Buffalo City Residents at Berlin November Festival

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has successfully extended vital government services to residents of the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality by setting up a temporary service point during the Berlin November Horse Racing Festival, a key event held annually in Berlin, East London, in the Eastern Cape.

One of the beneficiaries, Pamoria Mayengane, a 48-year-old mother of four, expressed immense relief after receiving assistance with her Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, which had been suspended for months due to fraud activity. Mayengane, who had been grappling with the impact of this issue, found hope when she heard about the DSD’s presence at the event.

"I was so happy when I heard the announcement [on the radio]. I did not even have to pay for transport. I walked from my house to the venue. It was such a relief to finally be assisted,” Mayengane shared, visibly grateful for the service.

Addressing Social Relief Challenges

The SRD grant is crucial for Mayengane, along with child support grants for her two younger children, as it helps her cover essential household expenses. However, fraud, which led to the suspension of her grant due to an attempt to fraudulently access the payments, had left her in financial distress.

With the implementation of the South African Social Security Agency’s (SASSA) face verification system, the fraudulent individual was blocked, but this temporarily stopped her payments. The DSD’s presence at the festival, however, allowed officials to swiftly address the issue, ensuring Mayengane’s grant would be reinstated for the upcoming payment cycle.

“This grant means everything to me. It helps me buy groceries and cover my children’s basic needs. Now I can look forward to buying them Christmas groceries, just like other families,” she said, her relief palpable.

A Platform for Community Engagement

The Berlin November event, which attracts thousands of visitors from across South Africa, serves as a prominent platform for government departments and corporate organizations to showcase their services while fostering social cohesion and cultural engagement. It offers a unique opportunity for residents to engage with essential services, and this year, the DSD made a concerted effort to bring services directly to the community.

Held during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, the event allowed the DSD to provide a wide range of services, from social grants and child protection to substance abuse support and community development.

In addition to resolving individual cases like Mayengane’s, the DSD, alongside other stakeholders, also disseminated information on social services, child welfare, and available non-profit resources, thereby contributing to a holistic approach to community development.

Strengthening Accessibility to Social Services

The Berlin November horse racing festival is not only a celebration of tradition and entertainment but has now also become a significant hub for addressing pressing social issues, bringing government services closer to the people. The initiative reflects the DSD’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive solutions for the social challenges faced by South African communities.

As Berlin grows into a vibrant cultural and historical hub, this year’s festival also underscored the importance of ensuring that rural and suburban populations have easy access to government support, especially during times of economic and social vulnerability.

By setting up this temporary service point, the Department of Social Development has reinforced its dedication to meeting the needs of the most vulnerable populations, ensuring that people like Mayengane can receive the assistance they urgently need to improve their lives. This initiative exemplifies a holistic approach to community engagement, blending social relief with education, empowerment, and support for all South Africans.