Stone Pelting Chaos: Mumbai Police Injured in Clash with Irani Gang

Three Mumbai police officers were injured in a violent confrontation with the infamous Irani gang in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident involved heavy stone pelting near Ambivli railway station, resulting in property damage and led to police detaining some suspects while others remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Three officers of the Mumbai police force sustained injuries during a confrontation with members of the infamous Irani gang in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials reported on Thursday.

The fracas erupted on Wednesday night in Ambivli. A police team had gone there to detain a suspect tied to prior criminal activities. The suspect initially appeared to be apprehended but escaped amidst the chaos, exacerbated when gang members, including several women, began pelting stones at the police.

The incident resulted in substantial damage to railway property, including its ticket office. Authorities have lodged formal complaints and registered cases involving multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Railways Act. The Kalyan GRP is actively investigating the incident, with several individuals detained and efforts ongoing to apprehend others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

