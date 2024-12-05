Odisha's Battle Against Natural Disasters: A Three-Year Overview

In the past three years, Odisha has seen more than 10,300 lives lost due to natural calamities, the state's revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari informed the assembly Thursday.

Pujari detailed that between 2021-22 and 2023-24, flooding, lightning, snakebites, fire incidents, and drowning led to 10,302 deaths and Rs 2,301.51 crore in property damage. Drowning accounted for 5,534 fatalities, snakebites 3,356, and lightning 874.

The state has implemented multiple measures to mitigate disaster impacts, such as enhancing early warning systems and setting up 844 cyclone shelters. Preparations include Doppler radars and the declaration of coastal villages as Tsunami Ready.

