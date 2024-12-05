Left Menu

Odisha's Battle Against Natural Disasters: A Three-Year Overview

Over the last three years, over 10,300 people perished in Odisha due to natural disasters. Major causes included drowning, snakebites, and lightning. State initiatives to curb fatalities include advanced warning systems and the construction of cyclone shelters. Cyclone Yaas was among the impactful events during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:41 IST
Odisha's Battle Against Natural Disasters: A Three-Year Overview
cyclone Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In the past three years, Odisha has seen more than 10,300 lives lost due to natural calamities, the state's revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari informed the assembly Thursday.

Pujari detailed that between 2021-22 and 2023-24, flooding, lightning, snakebites, fire incidents, and drowning led to 10,302 deaths and Rs 2,301.51 crore in property damage. Drowning accounted for 5,534 fatalities, snakebites 3,356, and lightning 874.

The state has implemented multiple measures to mitigate disaster impacts, such as enhancing early warning systems and setting up 844 cyclone shelters. Preparations include Doppler radars and the declaration of coastal villages as Tsunami Ready.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024