Exam fiasco: Allahabad HC directs UPPSC to submit original answer books of petitioners

Hearing a writ petition alleging serious irregularities in the UP-PCS-J (Mains) examination 2022, the Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission to submit the original answer books of petitioners in sealed covers for judicial scrutiny.

A two-judge division bench of Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Donadi Ramesh also directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to upload the marks obtained by the petitioners in the written test and interviews on its website by December 7, ensuring transparency, as it fixed December 12 as the next date for hearing the matter.

The petitioners, Shravan Pandey and others, claimed arbitrary marking and unauthorised tampering with scores by the UPPSC.

It was contended on behalf of the petitioners that several candidates were unfairly awarded 'zero' or drastically reduced marks despite providing correct answers. They also highlighted allegations of deliberate reduction in scores after the initial evaluation, raising questions about the transparency and integrity of UPPSC's examination process.

In its order, the court identified two major grievances raised by the petitioners. First, the awarding of 'zero' or unreasonably low marks for correct answers. Second, alleged tampering with marks to reduce candidates' scores after evaluation.

Responding to the concerns of the petitioners, the court directed UPPSC to take immediate remedial measures, including uploading the marks obtained by the petitioner in written test and interviews. The court also directed the UPPSC to produce original answer sheets for the court to inspect.

''The original, disputed answer books must be presented in sealed covers for the court's inspection,'' the bench noted.

