Justice Deshpande's Retirement: A Legal Legacy
Justice Bharat Deshpande of the Bombay High Court at Goa signed his living will on his retirement day, emphasizing the importance of the legal document in ensuring desired medical care. His action, lauded by the Indian Medical Association, aims to inspire others to consider end-of-life dignity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:18 IST
In a significant move on his retirement day, Justice Bharat Deshpande of the Bombay High Court at Goa signed his living will, a legal document addressing end-of-life medical care.
A living will is crucial as it specifies the desired medical interventions if a person loses the ability to communicate.
Dr. Sandesh Chodankar of the Indian Medical Association's Goa unit noted that Justice Deshpande's decision encourages others to prioritize dignity in their final moments.
