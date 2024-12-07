Justice Deshpande's Retirement: A Legal Legacy

In a significant move on his retirement day, Justice Bharat Deshpande of the Bombay High Court at Goa signed his living will, a legal document addressing end-of-life medical care.

A living will is crucial as it specifies the desired medical interventions if a person loses the ability to communicate.

Dr. Sandesh Chodankar of the Indian Medical Association's Goa unit noted that Justice Deshpande's decision encourages others to prioritize dignity in their final moments.

