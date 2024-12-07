Left Menu

Unstoppable Pursuit: 100km Ambulance Chase Across Telangana

In Telangana, a mentally unstable man stole a '108' ambulance from a hospital, leading to a dramatic 100 km police chase. An Assistant Sub-Inspector was injured in the pursuit. The accused, apprehended after the vehicle crashed, is under investigation for possible previous offenses.

  • Country:
  • India

A high-speed chase unfolded in Telangana as police pursued a man who had stolen an ambulance from a hospital in Hayath Nagar. The 50-year-old suspect, described as mentally unstable, took the vehicle and sped along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway.

The dramatic pursuit spanned about 100 km, involving multiple police stations coordinating efforts to stop the stolen ambulance. During the chase, an Assistant Sub-Inspector sustained injuries after his vehicle was struck by the ambulance at Chityala.

The chase concluded when the ambulance collided with a railing after a toll plaza and fell into a roadside ditch. The suspect, who was injured and appeared disturbed, is being treated at a hospital. Authorities are investigating his involvement in similar incidents, and a case has been filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

