India's Strategic Move: Anti-Drone Unit to Secure Borders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced India's plan to create a comprehensive anti-drone unit aimed at securing its borders amidst the rising threat from unmanned aerial vehicles. With promising initial results from a laser-equipped anti-drone mechanism, Shah highlighted a significant increase in drone neutralization efforts, emphasizing collaboration across government sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:52 IST
In a decisive move to enhance national security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced plans for the establishment of a comprehensive anti-drone unit to protect India's borders. Shah made this revelation while addressing Border Security Force troops during the force's 60th Raising Day event, held at a training camp approximately 300 kilometers from the India-Pakistan border.

He revealed that the initial deployment of a laser-equipped, gun-mounted anti-drone system has already shown promising results. This new technology has significantly increased drone detection and neutralization rates along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab from a mere 3% to an impressive 55%.

Addressing the growing threat of drones, Shah stressed a 'whole of government' approach by engaging defense and research organizations like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to tackle this challenge. Official statistics indicate a surge in drone interceptions, rising from 110 in 2023 to over 260 this year, predominantly in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

