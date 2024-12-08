India's Strategic Move: Anti-Drone Unit to Secure Borders

In a decisive move to enhance national security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced plans for the establishment of a comprehensive anti-drone unit to protect India's borders. Shah made this revelation while addressing Border Security Force troops during the force's 60th Raising Day event, held at a training camp approximately 300 kilometers from the India-Pakistan border.

He revealed that the initial deployment of a laser-equipped, gun-mounted anti-drone system has already shown promising results. This new technology has significantly increased drone detection and neutralization rates along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab from a mere 3% to an impressive 55%.

Addressing the growing threat of drones, Shah stressed a 'whole of government' approach by engaging defense and research organizations like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to tackle this challenge. Official statistics indicate a surge in drone interceptions, rising from 110 in 2023 to over 260 this year, predominantly in Punjab.

