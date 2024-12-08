Disturbing Case Unfolds: Mother Allegedly Sells Sons in Telangana

In a disturbing revelation from Nizamabad district in Telangana, police have reported that a woman allegedly sold her three minor sons, including twins, to different individuals for financial compensation. The children, aged between five and seven, have been successfully rescued.

According to authorities, the discovery came to light earlier this month on December 7, when an Assistant Sub-Inspector, during routine patrolling, found indications that the woman had sold her sons. Upon deeper inquiry, the incident was confirmed, prompting law enforcement to take immediate action.

A case has been registered against the woman and the individuals who purchased the children, as investigations continue to unravel the full extent of the situation and bring justice to those involved.

