Left Menu

Delhi High Court Halts Lawyer's Removal Amid Degree Controversy

The Delhi High Court halted the removal of Sanjeev Nasiar from his position as vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi. The decision follows an inquiry into the authenticity of Nasiar's law degree, which the Bar Council of India claims is questionable despite confirmation from the issuing university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:54 IST
Delhi High Court Halts Lawyer's Removal Amid Degree Controversy
Bar Council
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has temporarily stayed a resolution by the Bar Council of India (BCI) that removed advocate Sanjeev Nasiar from his role as vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD). This move awaits the completion of an inquiry into the validity of Nasiar's law credentials.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued the interim directive following a petition filed by Nasiar challenging the BCI's decision from December 7. The case is slated for further review on January 21, 2025. Nasiar, who also leads the AAP legal cell, obtained his law degree from Devi Ahilya Bai Vishwavidyalaya in Indore.

The BCI's position emerges from a sub-committee's assessment which questioned the authenticity of Nasiar's LLB degree. Consequently, the BCI has engaged the CBI to further investigate. However, Nasiar's legal representation argues the university has verified his degree as authentic, emphasizing that BCI's actions undermine BCD's autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024