Delhi High Court Halts Lawyer's Removal Amid Degree Controversy

The Delhi High Court has temporarily stayed a resolution by the Bar Council of India (BCI) that removed advocate Sanjeev Nasiar from his role as vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD). This move awaits the completion of an inquiry into the validity of Nasiar's law credentials.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued the interim directive following a petition filed by Nasiar challenging the BCI's decision from December 7. The case is slated for further review on January 21, 2025. Nasiar, who also leads the AAP legal cell, obtained his law degree from Devi Ahilya Bai Vishwavidyalaya in Indore.

The BCI's position emerges from a sub-committee's assessment which questioned the authenticity of Nasiar's LLB degree. Consequently, the BCI has engaged the CBI to further investigate. However, Nasiar's legal representation argues the university has verified his degree as authentic, emphasizing that BCI's actions undermine BCD's autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)