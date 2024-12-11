Scrap Dealer's Crore-Scale Deception in Thane

In a case of alleged fraud, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have filed a case against a scrap dealer accused of swindling a supplier out of almost Rs 1 crore, an official revealed on Wednesday.

The scrap dealer regularly bought scrap material from the supplier, who stored it in a godown located in the Bhayander area. Between April 1, 2022, and April 29, 2024, the dealer acquired scrap valued at Rs 6.30 crore but remitted only Rs 5.31 crore to the supplier, according to an official from Navghar police station.

The situation escalated when the supplier demanded the due balance, and the dealer subsequently became unreachable. Following the supplier's complaint, an FIR was registered on Monday against the dealer on charges of cheating and other violations, according to police reports.

