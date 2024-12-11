Thailand’s Foreign Minister Visits NZ to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, is set to visit New Zealand this week, marking a significant step in deepening bilateral relations, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced.

“Thailand is a vital economic and security partner for New Zealand in Southeast Asia,” Peters said. “This visit underscores our commitment to elevating our relationship to a Strategic Partnership by 2026.”

A Unique Connection to New Zealand

Minister Maris brings valuable insights to the discussions, having previously served as Thailand’s Ambassador to New Zealand. This unique perspective enhances his understanding of the longstanding cooperation and opportunities between the two nations.

During his visit, Minister Maris will engage with New Zealand leaders, including Trade Minister Todd McClay and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts, to explore avenues for collaboration in trade, security, and sustainable development.

Focus on Economic and Climate Initiatives

The visit aims to strengthen economic ties, particularly within the context of the ASEAN-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. Discussions will focus on enhancing trade flows, addressing supply chain challenges, and fostering investment opportunities in emerging sectors such as green technology and digital innovation.

Climate change will also feature prominently, with Minister Maris scheduled to discuss joint initiatives for addressing regional climate challenges and advancing renewable energy adoption.

Cultural and Security Partnerships

In addition to trade and climate, the visit will reaffirm shared commitments to regional security and cultural exchange. Both nations are expected to explore opportunities for student exchanges and tourism recovery as international travel normalizes post-pandemic.

“Minister Maris’s visit comes at a pivotal time as we work toward stronger partnerships across trade, climate, and regional stability,” Peters said.

Strengthening Regional Ties

Thailand and New Zealand share a history of collaboration within multilateral organizations such as ASEAN and APEC. This visit reinforces their shared vision of a resilient and interconnected Asia-Pacific region.

Itinerary Highlights

Minister Maris will arrive in New Zealand on Thursday and depart on Sunday. His engagements include meetings in Wellington and visits to key economic and cultural sites, emphasizing the shared values and mutual interests of the two nations.

The visit is a critical step toward realizing the ambitious goals of the Strategic Partnership by 2026, laying the foundation for a future-oriented relationship between Thailand and New Zealand.