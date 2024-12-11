UN Independent Expert Visits Malaysia to Assess Human Rights of Older Persons

Claudia Mahler, the UN Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons, is visiting Malaysia from December 9 to 20, 2024, following an invitation from the Malaysian government. During her visit, Mahler will assess the conditions faced by older persons in the country, with a focus on their access to the labour market, social security, pensions, health insurance, and other forms of social protection.

Key issues to be explored include age discrimination, opportunities for older people to engage in public life, and the intersectionality of ageing, especially regarding the experiences of women, people with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTI+ individuals, those in detention, and persons from various ethnic backgrounds. Mahler will also consider how social changes are affecting family structures and visit facilities that provide care for older persons.

Mahler’s analysis will also include a review of existing policies and legislation, as well as new initiatives related to the rights of older persons. In addition, she will assess effective practices in the country that could serve as models for others.

The expert will visit Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak, Penang, and Perak. She is set to meet with government officials, the National Human Rights Institution, UN agencies, service providers for older persons, civil society organizations, academics, and older individuals. Mahler will hold a press conference at the United Nations Offices in Putrajaya on December 20, 2024, at 14:00 (local time), where she will share her initial findings.

Mahler will present a comprehensive report on her visit to the Human Rights Council in September 2025.