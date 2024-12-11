Left Menu

Delhi Police Launches Major Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

The Delhi Police initiated a rigorous campaign to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, following orders from the LG Secretariat. The drive targets various city locations and involves door-to-door verification of residents' documents. Legal action may be pursued against those confirmed as illegal immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:38 IST
Delhi Police Launches Major Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
In a decisive move, Delhi Police embarked on a comprehensive campaign on Wednesday aimed at identifying illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in key areas of the national capital. This action follows directives issued by the LG Secretariat for a stringent crackdown against such individuals.

The operation spanned various neighborhoods including Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia Nagar, where local officers conducted detailed door-to-door verifications, scrutinizing Aadhaar cards and voter IDs. A police spokesperson reported that some residents were flagged as suspects and could potentially face detention pending legal procedures.

This intensified effort, directed by the Delhi LG Secretariat, will run for two months across all 15 police districts. The initiative has spurred political dialogue, especially with opposition parties accusing the ruling AAP of facilitating the inclusion of illegal immigrants in official voters' lists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

