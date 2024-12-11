Delhi Police Launches Major Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

In a decisive move, Delhi Police embarked on a comprehensive campaign on Wednesday aimed at identifying illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in key areas of the national capital. This action follows directives issued by the LG Secretariat for a stringent crackdown against such individuals.

The operation spanned various neighborhoods including Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia Nagar, where local officers conducted detailed door-to-door verifications, scrutinizing Aadhaar cards and voter IDs. A police spokesperson reported that some residents were flagged as suspects and could potentially face detention pending legal procedures.

This intensified effort, directed by the Delhi LG Secretariat, will run for two months across all 15 police districts. The initiative has spurred political dialogue, especially with opposition parties accusing the ruling AAP of facilitating the inclusion of illegal immigrants in official voters' lists.

(With inputs from agencies.)