President Ramaphosa Celebrates Completion of Welisizwe Bridges in Mpumalanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the successful completion of the Welisizwe Bridges in KwaMhlanga, marking a significant milestone in addressing the infrastructure challenges faced by rural communities in Mpumalanga. The initiative is part of the government’s broader commitment to improving service delivery and restoring dignity to isolated communities.

Speaking to residents at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, President Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of the Welisizwe Rural Bridges Programme in enhancing connectivity and safety. "We are here to report that we have delivered on our promise to address the problem of old and dilapidated bridges in Mpumalanga," he said.

Transforming Rural Connectivity and Safety

The newly constructed bridges, designed to withstand extreme weather and challenging terrains, aim to address long-standing issues such as unsafe travel conditions and restricted access to essential services.

"Poor transport infrastructure has made it difficult for communities to reach workplaces, schools, clinics, and towns. In some cases, what should be a short trip becomes a dangerous, time-consuming journey, particularly during heavy rains and floods," Ramaphosa noted.

The Welisizwe Bridges have already been implemented in provinces including KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West, Free State, and Eastern Cape, with Mpumalanga now benefiting from these transformative structures.

Empowering Communities Through Infrastructure Development

President Ramaphosa highlighted the programme’s contribution to skills development, announcing plans to expand the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to provide local residents with critical skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

"These skills can be applied in future projects like the Welisizwe programme, empowering individuals to not only find work but to create businesses," he added.

The President also reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing water scarcity and other service delivery challenges in rural areas.

Collaboration and Technical Expertise

Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson emphasized the collaborative efforts that made the Welisizwe programme a success. “This initiative exemplifies what can be achieved when all levels of government and society work together,” he said.

The project leveraged the South African National Defence Force’s technical expertise, ensuring bridges were constructed efficiently and to the highest standards.

“These bridges are about more than just crossing rivers. They are about ensuring children can safely walk to school, patients can reach clinics, and families can access markets and workplaces. This infrastructure investment is giving communities dignity and opportunity," Macpherson said.

Community Impact and Gratitude

Residents expressed their appreciation for the project. Local community member Thozamile Mbeje described the transformation: “Before the bridges, crossing the river during rainy seasons was dangerous, and children often missed school. Now, we can move freely and safely.”

Another resident, Isreal Sithole, recalled the challenges of missing work due to flooding. “In the past, people were even swept away by the river. These bridges are life-changing, but we also need more hospitals, clinics, and essential services in our area.”

Broader Goals and Future Plans

The Welisizwe Rural Bridges Programme aligns with the Strategic Integrated Projects (SIPs) of the 6th administration and supports priorities outlined in the 7th administration.

President Ramaphosa’s visit to Mpumalanga included a meeting with the Provincial Executive Committee, part of ongoing efforts to enhance intergovernmental coordination and service delivery.

The bridges, first highlighted during the 2023 State of the Nation Address, represent a tangible outcome of the government’s infrastructure agenda.

A Testament to Progress and Promise

As the sun sets on another milestone for Mpumalanga, President Ramaphosa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to infrastructure investment and equitable service delivery. “These bridges symbolize hope, safety, and progress. They show that, together, we can build a better future for all South Africans,” he concluded.