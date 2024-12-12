Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Kanpur Police Officer Accused of Deceit and Assault

An Assistant Commissioner of Police in Kanpur has been transferred following allegations of rape by a 26-year-old IIT-Kanpur research scholar. The officer, accused of deceitful means to obtain sexual intercourse, has not been arrested yet. A Special Investigation Team is probing the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Commissioner of Police positioned in Collectorganj circle, Kanpur, faces serious allegations of rape by an IIT-Kanpur research scholar. The officer, named Mohammad Mohsin Khan, a seasoned member of the Provincial Police Service since 2013, was transferred to the DGP headquarters in Lucknow pending investigation.

The complaint, filed at Kalyanpur Police Station, accuses Khan of using deceitful means to solicit sexual intercourse. Currently, Khan has not been apprehended, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Sharma. A Special Investigation Team led by Additional DCP Archana Singh has been formed for an in-depth investigation.

Initially, Khan enrolled in IIT-K for a PhD in Cyber Crime and Criminology. While pursuing his degree, he reportedly formed a relationship with a research scholar, promising marriage post-divorce from his wife. Upon failure to fulfill his promise, the scholar lodged a rape complaint. Law enforcement officers visited IIT-K to assess the credibility of the claims, leading to Khan's transfer for an impartial investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

