Court Greenlights NCP Leader Nawab Malik's Visit to Nagpur Amid Bail Conditions

A special court permitted NCP leader Nawab Malik to travel to Nagpur for party meetings. Malik, under bail for medical reasons and facing money laundering charges, won court approval for his trip from December 15-20, with a security deposit requirement due to ongoing legal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:21 IST
Nawab Malik
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Maharashtra has granted permission to former state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to attend party meetings in Nagpur. The decision comes despite Malik being embroiled in a money laundering case.

Having contested unsuccessfully in the Maharashtra assembly elections, Malik was released on bail for medical reasons, a move sanctioned by the Supreme Court. His bail stipulations require court approval for travel outside Mumbai.

On Thursday, Special Judge A U Kadam approved Malik's request to visit Nagpur from December 15 to 20, conditional on a security deposit of Rs 50,000. Malik's legal troubles trace back to allegations linking him to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, as investigated by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

