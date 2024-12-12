Traveller Movement Reopens at Lebombo Border Amid Continued Cargo Suspension

The Lebombo Port of Entry, facilitating travel between South Africa and Mozambique, has reopened for travellers, although cargo processing remains suspended due to ongoing unrest on the Mozambican side, the Border Management Authority (BMA) confirmed on Thursday.

Acting BMA Commissioner Jane Thupana announced that while pedestrian and small vehicle movement has resumed, operations are still limited, with processing primarily occurring during early mornings and late afternoons when unrest subsides.

“Pedestrians and small vehicles are being processed minimally, and as of 11 December 2024, a total of 7,471 travellers were cleared. This reflects a 50% reduction in movement compared to the same period in December 2023,” said the BMA in a statement.

Impact of Unrest on Border Operations

The unrest on the Mozambican side had earlier led to a temporary suspension of passenger and general cargo movement at the port. While some passenger operations have resumed, cargo processing remains halted due to protesters blocking access points.

The N4 corridor is under strict monitoring to manage congestion. Trucking companies with facilities in Komatipoort have been directed to reroute their vehicles to local depots or the designated truck holding area at km7. Transporters are advised not to dispatch new vehicles to the port until further notice.

Ensuring Safety and Reducing Congestion

To maintain safety and minimise disruptions, the BMA is coordinating closely with border management stakeholders. “The situation on the N4 corridor is under close observation to ensure that traffic is manageable and to prevent bottlenecks,” the authority stated.

Stakeholder Collaboration for Long-Term Solutions

Acting Commissioner Thupana reaffirmed the BMA’s commitment to resolving the situation efficiently.

“The BMA is working tirelessly alongside key stakeholders in the border management sector to address the challenges. We urge all affected parties to remain patient as we continue to monitor the situation and engage with Mozambican authorities for sustainable solutions,” she said.

Potential Economic Impact and Future Measures

The prolonged unrest and the resulting suspension of cargo movement highlight the critical role of the Lebombo border in regional trade. Experts are concerned about potential economic disruptions, urging rapid conflict resolution.

The BMA is also exploring contingency measures, including temporary logistics hubs near the border to streamline essential trade while ensuring traveller safety.

As the holiday season approaches, the BMA has promised regular updates to assist travellers and businesses in planning their movements effectively. For now, passenger movement continues under close scrutiny, with cargo processing resuming only after the situation stabilises.