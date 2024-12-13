Kerala High Court Rejects Misogynistic Stereotypes in Divorce Case

The Kerala High Court has strongly criticized gender stereotypes and misogynistic prejudices in family court rulings. In a significant decision, the court overturned a Family Court's ruling that denied a mother custody of her children, citing reasons that included her choice of clothing and personal life decisions.

The bench, comprising Justices Devan Ramachandran and M B Snehalatha, observed that such judgments reinforce outdated patriarchal norms. The High Court emphasized that clothing and personal choices are an expression of one's identity and should not influence legal decisions about a person's morals or parenting abilities.

The court granted full custody of the children to the mother, respecting the children's wish to live with her while accommodating visits with their father. The High Court called for introspection and education to address the deep-seated traditional gender roles that still influence societal behavior and legal judgments.

