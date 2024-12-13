Left Menu

Kerala High Court Rejects Misogynistic Stereotypes in Divorce Case

The Kerala High Court has criticized gender stereotypes and misogynistic prejudices witnessed in family court rulings, as it overturned a decision denying a mother custody of her children. The judgment highlighted the problematic nature of judging women based on their clothing or personal life choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:27 IST
Kerala High Court Rejects Misogynistic Stereotypes in Divorce Case
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has strongly criticized gender stereotypes and misogynistic prejudices in family court rulings. In a significant decision, the court overturned a Family Court's ruling that denied a mother custody of her children, citing reasons that included her choice of clothing and personal life decisions.

The bench, comprising Justices Devan Ramachandran and M B Snehalatha, observed that such judgments reinforce outdated patriarchal norms. The High Court emphasized that clothing and personal choices are an expression of one's identity and should not influence legal decisions about a person's morals or parenting abilities.

The court granted full custody of the children to the mother, respecting the children's wish to live with her while accommodating visits with their father. The High Court called for introspection and education to address the deep-seated traditional gender roles that still influence societal behavior and legal judgments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024