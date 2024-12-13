Delhi's Crackdown: Over 1,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Identified

In a decisive move, Delhi Police have launched a comprehensive crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants within the city. As part of the operation, two individuals were apprehended and over 1,000 others identified, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh.

The special drive kicked off in response to a directive from the LG Secretariat, intensifying efforts to document unauthorized immigrants residing in the capital. Police teams across 15 districts are meticulously checking identification papers such as voter IDs and Aadhaar cards in slum areas to spot irregularities.

The latest operation saw documents from 32 people collected in Seemapuri, with ongoing verification efforts to ensure authenticity. This initiative is set to run for two months, aiming to address the burgeoning issue of illegal immigration effectively.

