Delhi's Crackdown: Over 1,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Identified

Delhi Police have launched a drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, apprehending two individuals and identifying over 1,000 others in the capital. This operation focuses on verifying identification documents in various districts, following an order by the LG Secretariat to address illegal immigration concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:18 IST
In a decisive move, Delhi Police have launched a comprehensive crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants within the city. As part of the operation, two individuals were apprehended and over 1,000 others identified, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh.

The special drive kicked off in response to a directive from the LG Secretariat, intensifying efforts to document unauthorized immigrants residing in the capital. Police teams across 15 districts are meticulously checking identification papers such as voter IDs and Aadhaar cards in slum areas to spot irregularities.

The latest operation saw documents from 32 people collected in Seemapuri, with ongoing verification efforts to ensure authenticity. This initiative is set to run for two months, aiming to address the burgeoning issue of illegal immigration effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

